Shubman Gill is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan, slays 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' step like pro

Shubman Gill is currently in the news and limelight for all the good reasons. Be it runs coming off his bat or him being the voice of Spiderman, he is literally everywhere. Check out this viral video when he did the Hrithik Roshan style dance like a pro. Come check out

Shubman Gill is one of the most famous and incredible young talents that we have in the Indian cricket fraternity. Right now, he’s successful in scoring big runs. Be it for team India or for his IPL franchise aka Gujarat Titans, he has been delivering the goods with perfection and we love. As far as Bollywood connection is concerned, he considers himself to be a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan. For the unversed, Hrithik, for decades has been an inspiration to actors who look upto him for his inimitable style, superlative acting prowess and benchmark dance performances.

The superstar now finds a fan in cricketer Shubman Gill, who is quite the young heartthrob himself. The 23 year old cricketer now makes his inroads in films and was announced as the voice of the Indian Spider-Man as part of the Spider-Verse. Interestingly, when asked who his inspiration was from the film industry and who he likes in Bollywood, Gill was prompt to reveal that it was Hrithik Roshan!

Revealed Shubman Gill, “I really like Hrithik Roshan a lot. I can’t really dance as well as Hrithik but I’ve watched his films and love Koi Mil Gaya.”As a tribute to Hrithik Roshan, Shubman Gill even emulated the cult ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ hook step from the superstar’s blockbuster ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ as the crowd cheered on. See video below –

