Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Sarfaraz Khan's Absence In Indian Squad, Know Why?

The Indian Test squad for West Indies 2023 was announced on Friday, 23rd June, by the Board of Control of Cricket in India. Sunil Gavaskar felt unsatisfied with the Indian test squad due to the absence of cricketer Sarfaraz Khan. Here check out the reason for not taking him in the test squad.

The BCCI source claimed that Sarfaraz’s below-par fitness and alleged off-field conduct were the reason behind this decision. Sarfaraz has been an impressive player scoring 2566 runs in the last three Ranji seasons: 928 in the year 2019 and 2020, 982 in 2022 and 2023, and 656 in 2022 and 2023.

It was a surprise that CSK player Ruturaj Gaikwad replaced him with 42 plus career average, which is lesser than Sarfaraz, who has a career average of 79.65 at 37 red balls games.

BCCI told PTI, “The angry reactions are understandable, but I can tell you with some degree of certainty that the reason behind Sarfaraz’s repeated exclusions is not just cricket-related. There are multiple factors at play.”

While as per the BCCI official, “His behavior both on and off the field hasn’t been exemplary. Certain remarks, gestures, and incidents have been taken note of. A more disciplined approach would benefit him greatly. Hopefully, Sarfaraz, along with his father and coach Naushad Khan, will address these aspects.”

