Sachin Tendulkar honours 1983 Cricket heroes, awaits 2023 World Cup victory

Sachin Tendulkar, the Master Blaster, recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photograph. The image featured Sachin alongside cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and Dilip Vengsarkar, as they embarked on a momentous journey to Varanasi wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seen laying the foundation stone for a new cricket stadium on the historic date of September 23.

Sachin, known for his humility and deep love for the sport, took a moment to express gratitude to his fellow cricketing maestros for their integral roles in India’s iconic World Cup victory in 1983. The photograph, capturing a unique blend of history and ambition, became an instant sensation, drawing cricket enthusiasts and fans from across the globe.

In his Instagram post, Sachin wrote, “Grew up admiring one and had the opportunity of sharing the field with the other two. They laid the foundation with the 1983 victory, and I experienced the joy in 2011! Here’s to hoping the current squad brings it home in 2023!”

In the post, he expressed his hope that the current Indian cricket team would carry on the legacy by clinching the title in the 2023 tournament, which coincidentally began on the same date. The year 1983 holds a special place in the hearts of cricket fans in India. It was the year when the Indian cricket team, led by the legendary Kapil Dev, achieved the seemingly impossible – winning the Cricket World Cup. Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and Dilip Vengsarkar were instrumental in that historic victory.