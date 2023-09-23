Sports | News

Sachin Tendulkar honours 1983 Cricket heroes, awaits 2023 World Cup victory

Sachin Tendulkar took a moment to express gratitude to his fellow cricketing maestros for their integral roles in India's iconic World Cup victory in 1983. He also expressed his hope that the current Indian cricket team would carry on the legacy by clinching the title in the 2023 tournament

Author: IWMBuzz
23 Sep,2023 15:39:23
Sachin Tendulkar honours 1983 Cricket heroes, awaits 2023 World Cup victory 854671

Sachin Tendulkar, the Master Blaster, recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photograph. The image featured Sachin alongside cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and Dilip Vengsarkar, as they embarked on a momentous journey to Varanasi wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seen laying the foundation stone for a new cricket stadium on the historic date of September 23.

Sachin, known for his humility and deep love for the sport, took a moment to express gratitude to his fellow cricketing maestros for their integral roles in India’s iconic World Cup victory in 1983. The photograph, capturing a unique blend of history and ambition, became an instant sensation, drawing cricket enthusiasts and fans from across the globe.

In his Instagram post, Sachin wrote, “Grew up admiring one and had the opportunity of sharing the field with the other two. They laid the foundation with the 1983 victory, and I experienced the joy in 2011! Here’s to hoping the current squad brings it home in 2023!”

In the post, he expressed his hope that the current Indian cricket team would carry on the legacy by clinching the title in the 2023 tournament, which coincidentally began on the same date. The year 1983 holds a special place in the hearts of cricket fans in India. It was the year when the Indian cricket team, led by the legendary Kapil Dev, achieved the seemingly impossible – winning the Cricket World Cup. Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and Dilip Vengsarkar were instrumental in that historic victory.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Sachin Tendulkar Blessing Shubman Gill Results In Daughter Sara Tendulkar Getting Trolled 851415
Sachin Tendulkar Blessing Shubman Gill Results In Daughter Sara Tendulkar Getting Trolled
All Smiles! Sara Tendulkar radiates airport swag in green t-shirt and black trousers 849516
All Smiles! Sara Tendulkar radiates airport swag in green t-shirt and black trousers
Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Sarfaraz Khan's Absence In Indian Squad, Know Why? 820074
Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Sarfaraz Khan’s Absence In Indian Squad, Know Why?
Sara Tendulkar Meets With Special People; Check Out 813492
Sara Tendulkar Meets With Special People; Check Out
Sachin: A Billion Dreams Turns 6 810351
Sachin: A Billion Dreams Turns 6
From Kapil Dev To Yuvraj Singh & MS Dhoni: India's World Cup Heroes Whom We Miss Seeing In Action 808844
From Kapil Dev To Yuvraj Singh & MS Dhoni: India’s World Cup Heroes Whom We Miss Seeing In Action

Latest Stories

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan sets godown on fire to free hostages 854666
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan sets godown on fire to free hostages
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan get married 854662
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan get married
Ahead of its release, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Introduces The Character of Raima Sen from The Vaccine War 854664
Ahead of its release, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Introduces The Character of Raima Sen from The Vaccine War
[Photos] Sonam Kapoor asserts glam in deep plunge midnight blue gown dress 854606
[Photos] Sonam Kapoor asserts glam in deep plunge midnight blue gown dress
Gucci's Global Ambassador Alia Bhatt shines in green bling T-shirt and bell-bottom jeans at Milan Fashion Week 854627
Gucci’s Global Ambassador Alia Bhatt shines in green bling T-shirt and bell-bottom jeans at Milan Fashion Week
Sonakshi Sinha Gives New Home Tour In Checkered Pant Suit and Printed Co ord Set, See Photos 854594
Sonakshi Sinha Gives New Home Tour In Checkered Pant Suit and Printed Co ord Set, See Photos
Read Latest News