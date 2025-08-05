Sara Tendulkar: The New Face of Australia

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is making waves with her lifestyle and fashion choices. At 27, she has been chosen as the Indian ambassador for Australia’s global tourism campaign, “Come and Say G’day,” a remarkable initiative valued at Rs 1140 crore. This campaign seeks to inspire travelers around the world to consider Australia as their next vacation destination.

The campaign will launch in China on August 7 and will gradually expand to key markets, including India, the US, the UK, and Japan, by the end of the year. This marks the second phase of the “Come and Say G’day” initiative, which originally rolled out in October 2022 and is set to run for the next two years.

In this campaign, the Australian Tourism Ministry revealed that the beloved mascot ‘Ruby the Roo’ will be featured alongside familiar personalities from various countries. In India, Sara will take the lead in showcasing Australia’s vibrant tourism offerings through engaging television commercials and digital media. Phillipa Harrison, the Managing Director of Australian Tourism, commended Sara for her impact as an entrepreneur and philanthropist, emphasizing her connection with the Indian audience.

The campaign boasts a diverse cast, featuring wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, the son of the late Steve Irwin, representing the US; renowned chef Nigella Lawson in the UK; actor Yosh Yu in China; comedian Abareru-kun in Japan; and Australian actor Thomas Weatherall. Together, they aim to highlight the unique experiences that Australia has to offer.