All You Need To Know About Apple iPhone 16 Series: Launch Price, Camera Features, And More

The craze for Apple iPhones is not unknown across the globe. As the year passes, the announcement of new series becomes a hot topic on the internet, and it is not different with the launch of the Apple iPhone 16 series. Apple enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the newer, smarter, better, and coolest version of the iPhone. Today, we have some spicy updates about the launch of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series in India during the event ‘It’s Glowtime’ in California. The newer series includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. On Monday, the tech company also launched the anticipated iPhone 16 series, which has incredible features like Apple Intelligence, a larger display size, an innovative pro camera with camera control, and better battery life.

The iPhone 16 Pro costs $999 (83,876.35 rupees), and the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs $1,199 (1,00,668.41 rupees). Pre-orders begin on Friday, and the devices will be available on September 2024.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 costs $799 (67,083.84 rupees), and the iPhone 16 Plus costs $899 (75,479.82 rupees). The iPhone 16 series is available in five different color options: Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, Black, and Blue.