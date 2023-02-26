The iPhone 14 Pro Max, one of the most eagerly awaited smartphones of 2023, will face stiff competition from Android-based devices when it debuts. The Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra are two of the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s top competitors.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a high-end phone from Samsung with a number of remarkable features. the following resolution. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Exynos) (top scores for readability and video attributes) overtakes the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra (Snapdragon) as the top display in our DXOMARK Display rankings, surpassing it by one point. The S21 Ultra also demonstrated impressive improvements in readability, color, and video over its direct predecessor.

The Google Pixel series has long been the favorite of Android fans and smartphone camera nerds, but due to poor hardware and limited global availability, they have always been specialized products that have never achieved the same level of popularity or commercial success as the iPhone.

The superb Pixel 6 series, which debuted new premium hardware and featured Google’s first-ever custom-built silicon, was the first step in Google’s recent efforts to change that. The Pixel 7 series, unquestionably the most complete and well-rounded Pixel phones ever produced, maintains that trend, with the Pro model finally providing the full complement of high-end hardware, honed software, and top performance.

Another serious challenger for the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro. With a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels, the phone’s a 6.7-inch OLED screen. Up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage are available, and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. Mi 12 Pro has a quadruple camera system featuring a 200-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Moreover, it boasts a 6000mAh battery with rapid and wireless charging capabilities.

