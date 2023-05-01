iPhone 14 VS iPhone 14 Pro: Whose Features Are Best?

The telephoto lens on the iPhone 14 Pro versions allows for 3x optical zoom and 15x digital magnification. The iPhone 14 regular versions include a 5x digital zoom but no optical zoom. The Pro models also have ProRES, which allows you to take 48-megapixel raw images.

Apple revealed its iPhone 14 series during a presentation in Cupertino in early September 2022, which means we can get our hands on the various variants available in 2023.

The series includes four devices: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Yeah, there will be no iPhone 14 small this time.

Design differences between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14/14 Plus: Aluminum body, dual camera, notch, and five color options

iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max features a stainless steel frame, a triple camera, Dynamic Island, and four color options.

The regular Apple iPhone 14 models have the same design as the iPhone 13 models, with the exception of the notch at the top of the display. The iPhone 14 Plus looks just like the iPhone 14, but in a bigger size.

Like in past years, both sizes come with twin lenses, flat sides, and an aluminum frame. They are also water and dust resistant to IP68 standards.

The iPhone 14 Pro versions, on the other hand, differ from the normal iPhone 14 models, and indeed from any iPhone before them.

The notch has been replaced by what Apple refers to as the Dynamic Island, a pill-shaped cutout that houses the front camera and sensors and displays animations and widget-like information. The Dynamic Island will display several notifications that change based on what you’re doing.

When you use Apple Pay, for example, the Dynamic Island becomes a square, yet when you are on a phone call, it expands and displays the call length and sound waves if you open another app while on the call. Overall, it’s a significant departure from Apple’s design language, and the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max feel very different when compared to their predecessors.

Display differences between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro

The Apple iPhone 14 retains the same display size as the iPhone 13, a 6.1-inch screen. Nevertheless, the iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch display.

The iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch display as well, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display. All four have an OLED panel, as well as True Tone, Haptic Touch, and HDR compatibility, however, the Pro versions add a slew of extras, including power-saving settings that allow the display to be dimmed more intelligently.

The iPhone 14 Pro models have the ProMotion adaptive refresh rate once more, but with a lower minimum refresh rate than the iPhone 13 Pro models, clocking in at a meager 1Hz.

Cameras on the iPhone 14 compared.

The Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus both have twin rear cameras. A 12MP main wide camera and a secondary ultra-wide camera are included. They are the same resolutions as the iPhone 13, except the primary camera has been improved to match the iPhone 13 Pro, which means a slightly larger aperture of f/1.5 rather than f/1.6.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max received significant upgrades. A 48MP primary sensor is there, as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a larger aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Overall, all of the iPhone 14 models are fantastic, but there are some minor changes between them. Please let us know what you think about these improvements, and keep following and reading IWMBuzz.com for more information.

Source: Pocket-lint