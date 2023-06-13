iPhone 15 Pro Max Expected Design, Price, And More

The hype of Apple’s new event is building up. As per the reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant is now expected to launch its next iPhone series, iPhone 15, during the Fall event. Undoubtedly, with the undying craze, many leaks and rumours are floating all over the internet, even when the launch is just three months away.

Design

As per the rumoured reports, iPhone 15 Pro Max features a curved design, and similar has been seen in a dummy smartphone that might have been leaked. While the view area will be flat in contrast, the side bezels will be very slim.

Camera

Per the reports, iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have the same camera as its earlier version, including a 48MP Sony IMX803 sensor. In contrast, it will have a brand-new periscope lens. And this periscope lens could double the optical zoom like the current iPhone. It will be built with a telephoto lens and could offer 5X-6X optical zoom, which is double of 3X zoom, which the iPhone 14 Pro Max provides.

Pricing

There have been several leaks about the pricing of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. At the same time, Apple may increase the next model’s price with the expanding gap with iPhone 15 Plus. As per the Forbes report, “LeaksApplePro states that the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a starting price as high as $1299- a $200 increase on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the biggest single generational jump in iPhone history.”

Lastly, iPhone 15 Pro Max’s expected starting price will be $1299 and could rise to $1799.

Source: Hindustan Times