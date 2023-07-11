ADVERTISEMENT
Tech |

Major Outage Hits Meta Platforms: Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads experience disruptions

The issue first emerged at 3:19 AM 1ST (2:49 PM PT) and reached its peak within half an hour. Instagram experienced the highest number of problems, with 62 percent of users reporting issues with the app, while 19 percent were unable to access the website

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 15:30:06
Major Outage Hits Meta Platforms: Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads experience disruptions 832651

On Monday, a widespread outage disrupted the services of Meta Platforms’ social media apps, Instagram and Facebook, as well as the messaging app WhatsApp and their Twitter-rival Threads. Downdetector.com, a platform that monitors service outages, recorded a significant number of user-reported issues during the peak of the disruption, which lasted over an hour. According to Downdetector.com, more than 14,000 users encountered difficulties accessing Instagram, while around 7,000 users experienced problems with Facebook, and approximately 2,700 users faced issues with WhatsApp, as mentioned in a report by Economic Times.

Even Meta’s newest offering, Threads, was not spared from the outage, with about 470 users reporting problems accessing the app. However, it is worth noting that the actual number of affected users could have been higher, as Downdetector relies on user-submitted error reports. Despite the impact on its platforms, Meta has yet to respond to queries from Reuters regarding the outages.

The issue first emerged at 3:19 AM 1ST (2:49 PM PT) and reached its peak within half an hour. Instagram experienced the highest number of problems, with 62 percent of users reporting issues with the app, while 19 percent were unable to access the website. Server connection problems were reported by 18 percent of users. For WhatsApp, 49 percent of reports focused on app usage, 27 percent on server connections, and 24 percent on website connectivity challenges. While the cause of the simultaneous outage remains unknown, services have now been restored, with the number of reports on the outage monitoring website significantly dropping. Notably, Threads, Meta’s newest platform that integrates data from Instagram, remained relatively stable during the disruption, with only a minor spike of approximately 500 reports.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Apple Makes Major Changes After iPhone 15 Pro Design Leaked 821245
Apple Makes Major Changes After iPhone 15 Pro Design Leaked
Learn How To Check Privacy On WhatsApp 818825
Learn How To Check Privacy On WhatsApp
iPhone 15 Pro Max Expected Design, Price, And More 815428
iPhone 15 Pro Max Expected Design, Price, And More
WhatsApp's Latest Update: Phone Numbers Will Be Replaced With Usernames 810368
WhatsApp’s Latest Update: Phone Numbers Will Be Replaced With Usernames
Shocking! WhatsApp Uses Microphone Without Permission In Background, Deets Inside 805867
Shocking! WhatsApp Uses Microphone Without Permission In Background, Deets Inside
[New Feature] WhatsApp Users Will Soon Be Able To Copy Text From Images 786599
[New Feature] WhatsApp Users Will Soon Be Able To Copy Text From Images
Latest Stories
The universe gives to you when you are ready to take…but hard work is indispensable: Raushni Srivastava 832801
The universe gives to you when you are ready to take…but hard work is indispensable: Raushni Srivastava
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya gets into an awkward situation at Ram’s house 832798
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya gets into an awkward situation at Ram’s house
Exclusive: Pandya Store fame Krunal Pandit bags web series Plot 1/2 832796
Exclusive: Pandya Store fame Krunal Pandit bags web series Plot 1/2
Maitree spoiler: Yash proposes marriage to Maitree 832787
Maitree spoiler: Yash proposes marriage to Maitree
Ashish Chanchlani gets injured, says ‘girlfriend ne kat liya’ 832667
Ashish Chanchlani gets injured, says ‘girlfriend ne kat liya’
It is fun to play Rimzim in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti: Reva Kaurase 832781
It is fun to play Rimzim in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti: Reva Kaurase
Read Latest News