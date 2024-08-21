Urvashi Rautela gets injured; goes through a medical procedure

Actor Urvashi Rautela might continue to be a part of several films time and again but if there is one thing that she is especially and consistently in the news for – it is her social media presence. The lady has over 79 million followers thus making her one of the most followed Indian celebrities on Instagram. Rautela also makes sure to update her fans with the smallest and biggest of updates when it comes to her career and otherwise.

At times though, these updates aren’t as pleasant as you expect them to be. On that note, Rautela went on to post a video recently where she showed that she is injured, and it seems like an injury on her finger which was bleeding. Following that, the video showed Rautela had an oxygen mask on with a machine, which was probably a medical procedure.

Posting about it, she captioned it, “PRAY FOR ME”-

As soon as she posted this, Rautela was flooded with a huge blend of comments which included some die-hard fans showing genuine concern and being worried about her, while several others went on to troll her for making a deal out of a small injury and even remarking that who goes through a medical procedure for such a small injury.

On the work front, Rautela had a theatrical release in the form of Ghuspaithiya two weeks ago.