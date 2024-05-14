Amidst breakup rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday asks fans to ‘calm down’ for a different reason

Ananya Panday has dominated the news wagon in the past few days for several reasons but it seems earlier today, the actor was in a different mood. She took to Instagram to go on and share a series of images from her camera roll but it was peculiar because there are ‘forgotten photos’, as tagged by her.

The actor went on to share several images, where in the first one, she is seemingly getting ready to be clicked but was clicked candidly as she sports a blue bikini, the second one has her caught in a candid moment again as she is in her green room just turning to face someone.

The third one, once again has her in a bikini, this time in pink as she is sunkissed by what seems like her on a boat, and the fourth one has a collage of polaroids with her in different moods.

Once again the next one has her in a bikini, this time also in blue along with a hat as she poses for the camera soaking in the sun, and the next has the same pink bikini image – only this time, she is seated.

The penultimate one has her pointing to a sing that reads, ‘famous for no reason’ thus being witty but it is the last image that she specifically points out in her caption.





In her caption, she clarified that (the last pic is a breadstick and it’s meant to be a cute pic pls calm down) This was because, she holds the breadstick like a cigarette and poses for the camera-

Panday has been constantly in news for the past few days where reports have suggested that she and Aditya Roy Kapur have broken up a month ago – but like they never admitted to dating each other, they also haven’t admitted to the breakup as well.