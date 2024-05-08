Sonam Kapoor pens an adorable note on sixth marriage anniversary, “to the love of my life…”

Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrates six years of a blissful married life with husband, Anand Ahuja today. As one knows, Kapoor married Ahuja on 8th May 2018 in a grand ceremony after dating each other for several years. Today marks their sixth wedding anniversary, and it was indeed a special instance which had the actor go on to post about it and acknowledge the same.

Kapoor posted a series of images on Instagram and went on to write, “To the love of my life. My everything , Happy Anniversary. Your unconditional love and support are my anchor and safe place. Getting married to you was the best decision of my life. We live in heaven. I love you more than I can express. #everydayphenomenal”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6sSBMhq7rH/?img_index=1

What makes this even more special is that she shared some images that were never seen before, including a playful video, where Ahuja is getting dressed up as they head outside for an event.

Ahuja and Kapoor, after being married for about three plus years went on to plan a baby, and the latter confirmed she was pregnant back in 2022. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy on 20th August 2022, and named him Vayu.

On the work front, Kapoor has been very selective about her work and hasn’t starred in too many projects for a while now. Apart from a cameo in AK vs AK, she only had one release in the form of Blind, that released on JioCinema in 2023.