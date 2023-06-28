Apple Makes Major Changes After iPhone 15 Pro Design Leaked

iPhone 15 Pro launch is getting near, and so the enthusiasm is increasing for the new launch. People are intrigued to know about the design, color, features, and other specifications. However, as per Tom’s guide, Apple made many changes to the new iPhone 15 Pro’s design. In addition, the new image is also floating on the internet, and the lead reveals the power and volume buttons are tweaked and are placed lower than iPhone 14 series.

In contrast, the mute button has been shifted and has a new dedicated mute button which replaced the classic mute switch to position the power and volume button, as the rumor confirmed by MacRumors. Another rumour was that the smartphone might get bigger and larger camera lenses and also a larger microphone. At the same time, this rumor came out to be true after the advanced camera of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The Possible Upgrades In iPhone 15 Pro

Besides these new rumours, the previous leaks suggest the new phone might get a 48 MP camera. Also, it can feature a Sony IMX903 camera sensor which will allow more light to be processed and enhance the photography. As per MacRumors, the display can come in sizes 6.1 and 6.7 inches. A 3-nanometer A17 chip and a Qualcomm modem chip will improve the user experience.

There are many expected changes. The new launch will clear all the doubts.

