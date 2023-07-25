Twitter Rebrands as X: Elon Musk bids adieu to iconic blue-bird logo

Twitter, the popular social networking platform, is undergoing a major rebranding as it prepares to transition to its new identity – X. The traditional blue bird logo on the desktop version has been replaced by a sleek white X against a black background, signalling the beginning of a significant transformation. The brain behind this change is none other than Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Twitter. He has been vocal about his vision for a “super app” called X, which aims to revolutionize the world of social media.

According to Elon Musk, the term “Tweets” will soon be a thing of the past, as posts on the platform will be referred to as “x’s.” He is taking this rebranding process seriously and has already changed his profile picture to the new logo, along with adding “X.com” to his Twitter bio. The mobile app version is yet to feature the updated branding, but it is expected to happen soon.

In a recent tweet, Musk expressed his intentions to bid farewell to the Twitter brand and gradually move away from its iconic blue bird logo. He shared a captivating image of the new X branding projected onto the side of Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, giving users a glimpse of the platform’s future identity.

Linda Yaccarino, Twitter’s new chief executive, also chimed in, stating that the rebranding presents an exciting new opportunity for the platform. She acknowledged the significant impact Twitter has had on global communication and believes that X will further transform the digital landscape.

As the iconic blue bird, affectionately named Larry, takes its final flight, users and even designers associated with the original logo expressed their sentiments on Twitter. Martin Grasser, who designed the logo back in 2012, bid farewell to the beloved blue bird, while Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey shared the sentiment with a goat emoji, symbolizing the bird’s status as the “greatest of all time.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.