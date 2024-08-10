Arjun Rampal has some ‘not good news’

Actor Arjun Rampal isn’t entirely active on the social media front as much as his fans would love him to be but even then, he puts across posts time and again this giving in timely updates.

While Instagram is usually the go to place to be more active and available, X (formerly Twitter) is also another important platform for celebrities to be active and our across important updates as and when needed. But Rampal had some bad news, or as he put it, ‘not-so-good-news’ for the fans, and that was the fact that his X account has been hacked. As that happened, he took to Instagram to inform about it as he captioned it saying, “Not good news my X account been hacked. Please don’t respond to any tweets or messages. #accounthacked”-

This isn’t the first instance of a celebrity having his X account happen and it has in fact become a recurring factor lately.

We really hope that things are sorted and his account is restored without any issues occurring.

Rampal has had quite a busy last 12 months as he witnessed two big releases – on the one hand, he made his debut in Telugu films as the antagonist with the movie, Bhagwanth Kesari and earlier this year, he co-starred Vidyut Jammwal in the film, Crakk, which bombed at the box office.

He has several films lined up ahead as well which include The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, 3 Monkeys, Nastik and Dhurandhar among others.