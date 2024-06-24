NKR 21: Happy Birthday Lady Superstar Vijayashanthi, Watch Bold IPS Role

Today is lady superstar Vijayashanthi’s birthday. The veteran actress turns 58 years old this year. To make her birthday even more special, the makers of her upcoming film, NKR 21, unveiled a glimpse showcasing her in the powerful role of IPS in the teaser.

Vijayashanthi’s IPS Role In NKR 21 Teaser

In the teaser, Vijayashanthi’s stuns as an IPS Vyjayanthi. Dressed in the service uniform, the actress looks fierce and bold. Her fearless avatar and power-packed character intrigue fans in the teaser. With her gutsy attitude, she kills criminals like bursting balloons. As a cop, she is all fiery, and we can’t wait to see more.

In the romantic action film, Saie Manjrekar plays the female lead alongside South actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The actors are currently busy shooting. With the special glimpse of lady superstar Vijayashanthi on her birthday, the film made it to the headlines again. Pradeep Chilukuri directs the film.

On the other hand, NTR Arts and Ashoka Creations jointly produced the film. Apart from Saie Manjrekar, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, and Vijayashanthi, the film also stars Arjun Rampal. The romantic action NKR 21 is all set to release in theatres in 2024. And we can’t wait to see more of Vijayashanti’s character in the film.

We also wish the lady superstar Vijayashanthi a very happy birthday. May her charisma continue to captivate the audience.

Vijayashanthi is known for her solo industry hits in female-oriented movies like ‘Pratighatana’ and ‘Osey Ramulamma’.