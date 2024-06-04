Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj worries about Anupamaa; follows his instinct

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) reaching the Shah house for the wedding of Dimple and Tapish. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) left no stone unturned in humiliating Anupama for her bad show with her culinary skills at the restaurant in USA. Vanraj taunted Anupamaa and also asked the kids to not eat anything given to them by Anupamaa. However, Anupamaa with the help of the elders in the Shah family braved through this phase.

The upcoming episode will see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) preparing himself and finishing his pending work before he would leave for Dimple and Tapish’s wedding. Anuj will suddenly realize his meeting with Mr Gulati, the owner of Curries and Kebabs, the other restaurant which was a direct competitor of Spice and Chutney. Anuj’s instinct will tell him that there is something fishy about Mr Gulati. Anuj will ask his team to find out all the details possible about Gulati. Anuj will even have a talk about him with Shruti. Anuj will tell her that the vibe he gets from Gulati is not positive at all.

Anupamaa Ep 1306 3rd June Written Episode Update

