5 Shweta Tiwari’s Go-to Saree Blouse Designs To Elevate Your Ethnicity

The ever-charming Shweta Tiwari recently created a buzz with her theatre appearance in the Ek Main Aur Ek Two show. The 43-year-old actress and mother of two kids often proves age is just a number, embracing bold and fierce looks in sizzling outfits. However, the traditional outfit saree stays her favorite, and she rocks her loll effortlessly with her go-to saree blouse designs. So, let’s take a look below.

Check out Shweta Tiwari’s go-to saree blouse designs, from floral embellished to butterfly neckline and backless.

1) Floral Embellished V-Neckline Saree Blouse Design

Shweta looks super stunning. The actress styles her look in a beautiful, vibrant purple saree from Vastra. The six yards ensemble has small golden embellishments all over the saree and a sleek golden border, adding to the beauty of the outfit. However, her contrasting choice of tangerine blouse gives her a trendy look, making it a go-to choice. The blouse has intricate floral embellishments, making it look attractive, while the low v-neckline on the front side raises temperature, and the high neck on the back adds sophistication. The actress looks wow with an open hairstyle, green choker, and jhumkas.

2) Simple Deep V-neck Dori Saree Blouse Design

Hold your hearts, folks, because Shweta is blowing minds with her simplicity in this yellow cotton saree. The plain yellow saree with the contrasting green blouse makes a perfect combination and soothing appearance. The simple deep v-neckline in the front adds glamour to this simple blouse, while the thin dori detail on the backside with a backless pattern accentuates her stunning figure. With her open hairstyle and oxidized jhumkas, Shweta is stabbing hearts.

3) Glittery Black V-neckline Saree Blouse Design

Shweta is captivating everyone’s attention in this black glittery pre-stitched saree adorned with colorful sequins. The actress complements her look with a matching blouse that features a sizzling open v-neckline with abstract motifs and stones embellished around the bust. The sleeveless design accentuates her beautiful shoulders. The actress looks absolutely stunning with a sleek diamond choker, stunning earrings, and a messy waves hairstyle.

4) Motifs Embellished Plunging Saree Blouse Design

Shweta looks sophisticated in her pastel purple metallic pre-stitched Indo-Western saree. The saree is adorned with intricate floral beads around the waist and on the pallu. Her matching blouse features an attractive plunging neckline and is sleeveless, embellished with floral beads and intricate threadwork. The hanging motif details add to her charming look. She complements her outfit with a straight hairstyle and huge earrings, which elevate her classy appearance.

5) Butterfly Neckline, Backless Saree Blouse Design

Unleash your glamorous side like Shweta in this beautiful light green sequin saree. The actress elevates her shimmery look with a sizzling matching blouse featuring a butterfly neckline with a small v-cut around the neck and sleeveless hands look sizzling. At the same time, backless detail with criss-cross dori work raises the look oh-so-wow. With statement earrings and a bouncy open hairstyle, the actress looks gorgeous.