Television | Celebrities

A sneak-peek into Jasmin Bhasin's latest favourite meal

Jasmin Bhasin, the popular Bigg Boss star shares glimpses of her yum healthy breakfast for the day. She shared picture on her Instagram stories to share the picture, giving us health goals

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 May,2023 05:31:48
The stunning Bigg Boss star Jasmin Bhasin, known for her captivating presence on Bigg Boss, recently treated her fans to a glimpse of her morning routine as she embarked on her journey to work. And oh boy, did she set some serious breakfast goals!

Jasmin Bhasin’s breakfast for the day

In a delightful display of her healthy choices, Jasmin shared a picture from the comfort of her car, showcasing a scrumptious meal that would make anyone’s taste buds tingle with anticipation. The star of the show was undoubtedly the chia pudding, adorned with a vibrant array of fresh and juicy seasonal fruits. As the picture revealed, the pudding was beautifully embellished with luscious mango cubes, banana cubes, succulent blueberries, and crunchy cashews, creating a breakfast masterpiece that was both nutritious and visually appealing. Jasmin’s dedication to starting her day on a wholesome note is an inspiration for all, proving that a healthy breakfast can be a delightful and indulgent experience. So, the next time you’re contemplating your morning meal, take a cue from Jasmin Bhasin and let your taste buds dance with a bowl of chia pudding and a burst of vibrant fruits. Your body and your taste buds will thank you for it!

Benefits of Chia seeds

Chia seeds, the tiny powerhouses of nutrition, offer a plethora of health benefits. Packed with essential nutrients, these tiny seeds have gained popularity as a superfood. One of their key advantages is their high content of omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health and can help reduce inflammation. Additionally, chia seeds are a great source of fiber, promoting healthy digestion and aiding in weight management by providing a feeling of fullness.

These versatile seeds also contain a decent amount of protein, making them an excellent choice for vegetarians and vegans looking to meet their protein needs. Chia seeds are rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body against damage from free radicals and support overall cellular health.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

