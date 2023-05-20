ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Jasmin Bhasin unwinds in Maldives, see pics

Jasmin Bhasin is currently in Maldives with a friend. The Bigg Boss beauty is giving us nothing but goals with her spectacular and surreal looks straight from the beaches

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 May,2023 20:15:41
Jasmin Bhasin is currently soaking up the sun and enjoying the breathtaking beauty of Maldives alongside her close friend. The tropical paradise provides the perfect backdrop for relaxation and rejuvenation, as they explore the pristine beaches

With their infectious smiles and carefree spirits, Jasmin and her friend are creating cherished memories in this idyllic destination.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Maldives moments

In the gorgeous pictures that Jasmin shared, we can see the actress looking gorgeous in her chic beachwear. The actress can be seen with her friend, both chilling together by the turquoise waters. The pictures are giving us goals.

Work Front

The actress has garnered fame for her notable roles in successful shows such as ‘Dil Se Dil Tak,’ ‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji,’ and ‘Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel,’ among others. Additionally, she has made her mark in the world of web series with her appearance in the acclaimed ‘Jab We Matched.’

About Maldives

Maldives offers an array of thrilling activities for all adventure enthusiasts. Dive into the crystal-clear waters and explore the vibrant coral reefs teeming with exotic marine life. Snorkeling and scuba diving here is like entering an underwater kaleidoscope filled with colorful fish, graceful turtles, and even the occasional playful dolphins. It’s an underwater party you wouldn’t want to miss!

What are your views on the above pictures? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

