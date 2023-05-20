Actress Jasmin Bhasin unwinds in Maldives, see pics

Jasmin Bhasin is currently in Maldives with a friend. The Bigg Boss beauty is giving us nothing but goals with her spectacular and surreal looks straight from the beaches

Jasmin Bhasin is currently soaking up the sun and enjoying the breathtaking beauty of Maldives alongside her close friend.

With their infectious smiles and carefree spirits, Jasmin and her friend are creating cherished memories in this idyllic destination.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Maldives moments

In the gorgeous pictures that Jasmin shared, we can see the actress looking gorgeous in her chic beachwear. The actress can be seen with her friend, both chilling together by the turquoise waters. The pictures are giving us goals.

Work Front

The actress has garnered fame for her notable roles in successful shows such as ‘Dil Se Dil Tak,’ ‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji,’ and ‘Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel,’ among others. Additionally, she has made her mark in the world of web series with her appearance in the acclaimed ‘Jab We Matched.’

