All that glitter is Shweta Tiwari, see pics

Shweta Tiwari, as she lights up the scene in a sheer black shimmery saree that's straight out of a fairy tale.

Shweta Tiwari’s post

As she decks up in the sheer glittery saree, that she teamed with matching sleeveless blouse. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair, bold smudgy eyes and nude pink lips. The diva completed the look with a sleek pearled neck piece.

Check out-

Sharing these jaw-dropping pictures, Shweta gives credit where credit is due, acknowledging the incredible talents that brought her vision to life. From the camera wizardry of Amit Khanna to the show-stopping outfit from Kalki Fashion, every element screams sophistication and style. Styled by the dynamic duo, Victor and Sohail, and accessorized with the bling from Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery, Shweta is a vision of perfection. With makeup by the fabulous Durge Deepak and hair by the incredible Rahul Sharma, she’s ready to conquer the world with her charm. Shweta Tiwari has us all under her spell, proving that when it comes to fashion, she’s the queen of glitz and glamour.

Are you crushing already?