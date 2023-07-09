ADVERTISEMENT
All that glitter is Shweta Tiwari, see pics

Shweta Tiwari takes her fashion cue to next level in sheer glittery black saree. The diva shared the exclusive pictures on social media and we are in awe, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Jul,2023 14:15:09
Get ready to be bedazzled by the glamorous diva, Shweta Tiwari, as she lights up the scene in a sheer black shimmery saree that’s straight out of a fairy tale. It’s to get in and out blinded by the glitter as she sparkles and shines, leaving us all in awe of her stunning look.

As she decks up in the sheer glittery saree, that she teamed with matching sleeveless blouse. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair, bold smudgy eyes and nude pink lips. The diva completed the look with a sleek pearled neck piece.

Sharing these jaw-dropping pictures, Shweta gives credit where credit is due, acknowledging the incredible talents that brought her vision to life. From the camera wizardry of Amit Khanna to the show-stopping outfit from Kalki Fashion, every element screams sophistication and style. Styled by the dynamic duo, Victor and Sohail, and accessorized with the bling from Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery, Shweta is a vision of perfection. With makeup by the fabulous Durge Deepak and hair by the incredible Rahul Sharma, she’s ready to conquer the world with her charm. Shweta Tiwari has us all under her spell, proving that when it comes to fashion, she’s the queen of glitz and glamour.

Are you crushing already? Because we are! Let us know in the comments

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

