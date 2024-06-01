Ankita Lokhande Celebrates 15 Years of Pavitra Rishta; Thanks All For The Love Showered On Archana Deshmukh

Ankita Lokhande has emerged as one of the versatile actors on the big screen. Her recent portrayal in the role of Yamunabai Savarkar in the Randeep Hooda starrer film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar speaks volumes about her vast calibre of acting. However, Ankita always will feel blessed that she got to uplift her acting career with her contribution to the Balaji Telefilms show Pavitra Rishta. Pavitra Rishta that aired on Zee TV, was a huge milestone for its actors, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande. It was a dream debut for the actors in front of the camera. Today, with Pavitra Rishta completing 15 golden years, Ankita writes a special message to all that have been associated with the show and in its success.

Ankita Lokhande:

15 years ago, I started my journey as Archana in Pavitra Rishta. Little did I know that even after years, I will continue to get so much love for my role, which has even become my identity. I sometimes feel I was destined to be Archana. I had her in me, and I continue to have her in me. She has taught me a lot about life. I am forever indebted to @ektarkapoor ma’am and @balajitelefilmslimited for giving me a role of a lifetime right in the beginning of my career. Main rahoon ya na rahoon, the love I have received, Archana and Pavitra Rishta has received from each one of you will keep me alive forever in your hearts, and I don’t think there’s anything more precious than that. But my journey wouldn’t be complete if I didn’t have Sushant’s support. I didn’t even know how to act when I started Pavitra Rishta. He taught me, and I will always be thankful for him. The show started a new kind of storytelling. Hindi television par Marathi culture ko dikhaya. Isse pehle kabhi koi aisa show aaya nahi tha. People could resonate with the show because of the innocence the show and the people involved in it had.

And last but not the least, I would like to thank the television industry for giving me so much love. My first brush with fandom and stardom happened because of a television show, and I am always going to be thankful for that❤️💕

Ankita is truly blessed to have got such a big start to mark her career as an actor!! With Pavitra Rishta celebrating this big landmark of 15 years, we take a moment to remember and recollect the contributions of Sushant Singh Rajput too, to the show!!

All the Pavitra Rishta fans, raise a toast and celebrate this moment with pride!!