ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma talks about the 'importance of having the right balance' in life

Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma believes in balancing her life well and being honest to herself. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, she talks about its importance.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Jun,2023 16:17:25
Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma talks about the 'importance of having the right balance' in life

Actress Madalsa Sharma who is presently seen in the Star Plus show Anupamaa, in the role of Kavya Shah believes in being her honest self in all situations that she faces. She is a happy and contented person and this gives her all the positivity that she needs in life. Also, she is vocal about balancing life well.

Says Madalsa, “I am very grateful and content where I am in my life and that’s all that matters. Whenever you hear someone saying I’m so busy, I have no time, it’s always an excuse to avoid people. We always have time for ourselves no matter how busy we get.”

“We live in a digital age, and start our day by looking at our phones. If you see, all of us are just going with the trend of life itself. The solution is always one word, which is balance. If we make an effort to balance everything in our lives, even our minds and thoughts will reach a place of balance.”

Madalsa who essays the role of Kavya Vanraj Shah in Star Plus’ Anupamaa is shooting for the track wherein love is back in the lives of Kavya and Vanraj. Kavya’s pregnancy has brought them together again. Her pairing with actor Sudhanshu Pandey in the show is being appreciated a lot.

Well said, Madalsa!!

Shooting the climax of Asur 2 was the most satisfying part for me as a creator and showrunner: Writer Gaurav Shukla 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: OMG!! Seerat hugs Angad
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: OMG!! Seerat hugs Angad
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhinav take an important decision
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhinav take an important decision
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa has a tough time bidding adieu
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa has a tough time bidding adieu
A good song will always stay with you: Tarun UD, Radio Presenter
A good song will always stay with you: Tarun UD, Radio Presenter
Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj slaps Maya for insulting Anupamaa
Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj slaps Maya for insulting Anupamaa
Tavleen’s role goes beyond being a mere antagonist: Jayati Bhatia on Dil Diyaan Gallan
Tavleen’s role goes beyond being a mere antagonist: Jayati Bhatia on Dil Diyaan Gallan
Latest Stories
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt get all cosy and smiles at airport, watch video
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt get all cosy and smiles at airport, watch video
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet separates Veer-Amrita and Dollar-Riya on wedding day
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet separates Veer-Amrita and Dollar-Riya on wedding day
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha yells at Bebika, says, “Muh kholti hai toh gutter”
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha yells at Bebika, says, “Muh kholti hai toh gutter”
This Social Media Day, we must use the power of technology to spread smiles: Paras Arora
This Social Media Day, we must use the power of technology to spread smiles: Paras Arora
With OMG 2 and Dhoom Dham, Yami Gautam set to have a blockbuster second half of 2023!
With OMG 2 and Dhoom Dham, Yami Gautam set to have a blockbuster second half of 2023!
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan fails to meet Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan fails to meet Preeta
Read Latest News