Anushka Sen and Reem Sameer Sheikh are two of the leading beauties from the television. Known for their brilliant work folios on the tv screens to date, the divas have managed to be on the forefront, not only as Instagram influencers now, but also inspirations to the youth given their successful careers. Owing to that, Anushka Sen and Reem Sameer Sheikh have shared some beautiful moments on their social media handles, and we are loving them moon to back.

Anushka Sen, the bong beauty took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures in a beautiful traditional look. The actress can be seen having her time amidst the nature. The diva wore a stylish beautiful floral blue-white salwar suit. She teamed it with matching dupatta, a braided hairstyle, and a pair of drop jhumkas. For her makeup, she completed the look with winged eyes, nude lips and a small bindi.

Here take a look-

Sharing the pictures, Anushka Sen dropped sparkle emoji in the caption.

Reem Sameer Sheikh on the other hand shared a candid cosy picture. She looked stunning wearing a beautiful olive green noodled strap camisole. She teamed it with high-waist denim jeans. The actress completed the look with yellow pumps and no makeup look. She left her hair open, as she posed all relaxed on her chair.

Sharing the picture, Reem wrote, “Settling into the weekend mood….”

Here take a look-

Which one of the divas’ looks got you tempted more? Reem or Anushka? Let us know in the comments below- And for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.