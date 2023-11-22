Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair & Tara Sutaria Are Dazzling Beauties In Designer Dress

In the world of social media, Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, and Tara Sutaria are top names who keeps their followers engaged, sharing insights from their personal and professional life. However, the divas take the internet by storm today with their dazzling appearance in designer dresses. Let’s have a look.

Anushka Sen’s Shiny One-shoulder Dress

Balveer actress embodies elegance and style in this one-piece brown dress. The one-shoulder pattern accentuates her bold collarbones and jaw-dropping shoulders. The body-fitting dress defines her curvy figure. In contrast, the satin ruffle detail around the one side of the curves looks stylish. She complements her glam with long earrings and a sleek hairstyle. With the shiny texture of the outfit, Anushka dazzles in the designer outfit from Supria Munjal.

Jannat Zubair’s Sheer Mini Dress

Wow, and how! Jannat Zubair strikes a balance between glamour and grace in this sheer beige dress. The outfit has a sweetheart neckline with full-sleeved hands, while the sparkling gold sequins, threadwork, and intricate embroidery elevate her dazzling appearance. With the small stud earrings and bold red lips, she completes her glam in the designer dress from Nikita Tandon.

Tara Sutaria’s Glamorous Skirt Top

Reviving the old-school style, Tara Sutaria dazzles in this sheer embellished skirt top. The actress dons an open neckline slip bustier embellished with sequins and stones paired with a matching intricately designed body-fitting skirt. She adds an extra dose of sophistication with the beautiful diamond necklace and earrings. She dons this outfit from Faraz Manan.

