Anushka Sen or Reem Sameer Sheikh: Who glammed up better in white?

When it comes to fashion, white reigns supreme as the epitome of timeless elegance. This pristine and versatile color has the power to transform any outfit, exuding a sense of purity and sophistication. Whether it’s a crisp white shirt, a flowing white dress, or a tailored white suit, this color effortlessly captures attention and creates a lasting impact.

And that’s what, Anushka Sen and Reem Sameer Sheikh are currently vibing in, and we are in absolute love with their lookbooks. Scroll beneath to check on the styles and let us know who got it better

Anushka Sen poses candid in white

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture with her father. The diva looked stunning in her sheer white graphic printed baggy t-shirt. She teamed it off with her sleek pulled back ponytail. The actress completed the look with her sleek eyebrows, square black shades and red lips.

Have a look-

Reem looks divine in her white ensemble

On the other hand, Reem shared a solo selfie on her social media handle. The diva wore a sweetheart collared top that she teamed with denim jeans. The actress rounded it off with her wavy hairdo, sleek eyebrows, subtle minimal eyes and bold red lips.

Check out below-

In the end, the battle of white glamour between these two talented actresses is subjective, as each brings their own unique charm and style to the table. Who do you think did it better?