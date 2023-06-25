ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Sen or Reem Sameer Sheikh: Who glammed up better in white?

Anushka Sen and Reem Sameer Sheikh are currently vibing in white, and we are in absolute love with their lookbooks. Scroll beneath to check on the styles and let us know who got it better

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jun,2023 13:55:53
When it comes to fashion, white reigns supreme as the epitome of timeless elegance. This pristine and versatile color has the power to transform any outfit, exuding a sense of purity and sophistication. Whether it’s a crisp white shirt, a flowing white dress, or a tailored white suit, this color effortlessly captures attention and creates a lasting impact.

And that’s what, Anushka Sen and Reem Sameer Sheikh are currently vibing in, and we are in absolute love with their lookbooks. Scroll beneath to check on the styles and let us know who got it better

Anushka Sen poses candid in white

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture with her father. The diva looked stunning in her sheer white graphic printed baggy t-shirt. She teamed it off with her sleek pulled back ponytail. The actress completed the look with her sleek eyebrows, square black shades and red lips.

Have a look-

Anushka Sen or Reem Sameer Sheikh: Who glammed up better in white? 819735

Reem looks divine in her white ensemble

On the other hand, Reem shared a solo selfie on her social media handle. The diva wore a sweetheart collared top that she teamed with denim jeans. The actress rounded it off with her wavy hairdo, sleek eyebrows, subtle minimal eyes and bold red lips.

Check out below-

Anushka Sen or Reem Sameer Sheikh: Who glammed up better in white? 819736

In the end, the battle of white glamour between these two talented actresses is subjective, as each brings their own unique charm and style to the table. Who do you think did it better?

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

