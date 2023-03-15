Anushka Sen, who has made her appearance in television shows namely Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Comedy Circus, Fear Files, Kitne Door Kitne Paas, Internet Wala Love and debuted in Bollywood through Crazy Cukkad Family in 2015, is one of the coolest beauties of Indian TV.

The actress has been a huge K-drama. Talking about her love for K-drama, she was quoted saying by Times Of India, “I started watching Korean content during the pandemic and fell in love with it. Among other things, I was particularly fascinated by the Han River Bridge. Can you believe that I shot some scenes on the Han River Bridge? It was like a dream come true.”

The actress is also learning Korean, she mentioned, “I picked some words, especially greetings while watching K-shows. My translator was pleasantly surprised when I understood the instructions at the shoot without having him explain them to me (smiles). People in Korea are very welcoming and never make me feel like a foreigner.”

Anushka wishes to strike a balance between her Indian projects and Korean assignments. “The Indian TV industry has given me so much love for the past 12 years and I want to continue working here. However, now that I am getting an opportunity to work internationally, I want to become a bridge between Indian and Korean cinema and even Hollywood. Dreaming big always gets you closer to your goal! I will work hard and give my best in everything I take up,” she concluded.

