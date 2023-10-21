Television | Celebrities

Aradhana Sharma talks about her character turning negative in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka

Aradhana Sharma who plays the role of Kiki in Sony TV's Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, talks about the new range of negativity that is seen in her character shade. Read to know here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Oct,2023 16:12:04
Actress Aradhana Sharma, who plays the role of Kiki in Sony TV’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, is very happy with her character graph. Her character undergoes a big change in the show and is shown to be negative now.

Says Aradhana, “My character used to be carefree, joyful and had a cool style and attitude. Now her heart is broken. That’s why she has turned negative. Everything is slipping away from her hands. She used to have everything before; love, her parents, money, makeup, boys. It was just this small world. But the ones she loved, well, they’re all slipping away from her now, so she’s slowly getting frustrated. There’s sorrow inside her, emotions like a little child who’s struggling.”

She adds, “The character I’m portraying, the character of Kiki in the show Barsaatein, is quite enjoyable for me as a person. It’s been a very, very delightful experience. I’m getting a great opportunity to play with the character, and I’m very grateful for that. The transition that our writers have given for this character has been exceptional. I’m very happy with it personally. I’m getting to learn a lot and understand different layers of a character.”

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka on Sony TV is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It has Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi as the leads. They play the roles of Reyansh and Aradhana in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

