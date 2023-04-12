Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh are two of the most talented and vibrant actors in the Hindi TV industry. Without any element of doubt, the show Radhakrishn became extremely popular because of their presence and performance in the show. It’s been quite some time now that the show has gone off-air. However, it doesn’t take anything away from the fact that both of them are extremely loved and admired by their fans all over the country. Both Sumedh and Mallika Singh earlier shared a great bond and there were rumours of them dating as well. But hey, that wasn’t really the case.

When Sumedh Mudgalkar broke his silence about dating rumours with Mallika Singh:

Both Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh have shared a great bond. However, during an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about the same, he was quoted as saying,

“Nothing is happening. We are good friends. Over the period of time we are concentrating on our work. I’m just so upset about the fact that it’s just me and Mallika who get talked about. Basant (Bhatt, actor) has also given a lot to the show. He is also a good friend of mine and Mallika.”

When asked if he and Mallika ever dated. He replied,

“We didn’t. We shared a good equation. I can’t say that we always have shared a good equation or we will share one. She is a wonderful person, so it might come like that (the relationship rumours). If there’s anything they (people) should know we have come out in the open and spoken about it.”

