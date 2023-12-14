Arjun Bijlani’s guide to traditional clothing essentials for men [Photos]

Get ready to give a fashion blow, gentlemen! And for cues we have Arjun Bijlani to the rescue. Arjun Bijlani just dropped the ultimate guide to traditional clothing essentials for men, and it’s nothing short of a style symphony! The “Miley Jab Hum Tum” heartthrob recently graced his Instagram handle with a sartorial spectacle that’s making us rethink our entire wardrobe.

Decoding Arjun Bijlani’s look

In a series of pictures that can only be described as a visual feast, Arjun dons an all-black traditional suit that’s not just traditional – it’s a fashion masterpiece. The actor can be seen in a silk black kurta paired with a pre-draped black dhoti, making a statement.

But Arjun doesn’t stop there; oh no, he takes it up a notch with a shimmery black coat adorned with intricate embroidery textures. It’s the kind of coat that turns heads and demands a double-take. The actor doesn’t forget the footwear game, sealing the deal with stylish black boots that scream class from head to toe.

And let’s talk about the grooming game – a gelled hairdo and a trimmed beard that add the finishing touches to this dapper look. Arjun spills the beans on his Instagram caption, revealing that weddings and Indian outfits are the perfect combo for December happiness. Well, we couldn’t agree more, especially when it’s served with a side of Arjun Bijlani’s impeccable style.

Check out photos:

So, if you’ve got a wedding on the horizon and you’re wondering how to up your traditional game, take a leaf out of Arjun Bijlani’s stylebook – because this December, we’re not just celebrating weddings; we’re celebrating the art of looking dapper.