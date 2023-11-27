Avneet Kaur, Ashnoor Kaur And Anushka Sen Look ‘Wow’ In Black Outfit, Take A Look

Black is the colour of class and style. Its charm can ace any look any day. And if you want to witness some breathtaking options to embrace the beauty of black, then take inspiration from the top social media sensations Avneet Kaur, Ashnoor Kaur and Anushka Sen.

Avneet Kaur’s See-through Black Dress

So damn hot! The Tiku Weds Sheru actress opts for a black see-through dress. The outfit hugs her body so perfectly that it defines her jaw-dropping figure, making us fall for her. The actress styles her look with the golden hoop earrings and dewy makeup. With the statement handbags and stellar high heels, she elevates class.

Ashnoor Kaur’s Black Skirt And Blouse

Get ready to slay the wedding season with the class of black, just like Ashnoor Kaur. The diva dons a black embellished sparkling blouse paired with a matching long satin skirt, emphasising her jaw-dropping curves. With the shiny earrings, beautiful hairstyle and makeup, she completes her charming appearance.

Anushka Sen’s Two Piece Dress

Show your power dressing in a stunning style like Anushka Sen. The diva dons a black top paired with a matching mini skirt. The white details add an extra dose of sophistication. With the simple golden accessories, she looks wow. At the same time, the silver heels and handbag look classy.