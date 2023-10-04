Be The Man Of The Hour Like Ravi Dubey, Gaurav Khanna & Kushal Tandon In Black Suit

Highlights

Ravi Dubey, Gaurav Khanna, and Kushal Tandon show their black suit look.

These actors style their look with sunglasses.

Wins hearts with charming looks.

Not only do the Indian television actresses rule with their fashion sense, but the actors also never miss a chance to slay with their fashion wherever they go. And here’s how the charming men Ravi Dubey, Gaurav Khanna, and Kushal Tandon be the man of the hour in black suits.

Ravi Dubey In Comfort Suit Style

The heartthrob Ravi is a fashion lover. In this comfort suit style, the actor rocks his appearance. The black t-shirt paired with matching pants looks cool. In contrast, the striped black blazer gives him that funky look. He styles his look with stylish shoes, sunglasses, and a silver chain. And the lush mustache looks attractive.

Gaurav Khanna In Classic Suit Style

Anupama actor uplifts his class with a black shirt and matching matte pants. The chic blazer with a dark brown border looks attractive. With transparent glasses, a silver bracelet, and a digital wristwatch, Gaurav gives his appearance an extra dose of sophistication. This is perfect to be the man of classic events.

Kushal Tandon In Matte Black Suit

Kushal, the ruler of millions of hearts, shows his charming side in the matte black shirt paired with matching pants and blazer. The brown sunglasses give him a swanky appearance. In the minimalistic look, the actor appears to be the man of the hour.

Who is your choice? Please let us know in the comments.