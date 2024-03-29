Boss It Up Like Rubina Dilaik In White Pantsuit With Traditional Jewellery

The sensational TV Bahu Rubina Dilaik stunned fans with her head-turning appearance on the red carpet for an award function last night in the town. Ditching the traditional outfit and glamorous gown, the Biggest Boss 14 winner created her masterpiece, pairing her chic pantsuit with traditional jewelry, and she looked as gorgeous as ever.

In the latest photos, Rubina rocked her look in an all-white three-piece pantsuit, including a classy white shirt paired with matching flared bottoms. The baggy blazer added a statement allure. However, the brown detail around the sleeves added a vibrant touch. The blazer looked stunning with the chikankari embroidery work, and Rubina bossed it up like a pro.

Redefining the classy charm, the Bigg Boss 14 winner opted for a side-part open hairstyle with brown strands, complementing her vibe. The bold winged eyeliner with rosy red cheeks and bold red lips, she looks jaw-dropping hot. But wait, that’s not all. Rubina caught our attention by styling her bossy avatar with a beautiful princess necklace with matching, combining traditional grace with modern allure.

Rubina posed in the backdrop of the royal floor, showcasing her pantsuit charm. The wag, as she flipped her hair and looked into the camera, left fans spellbound.

