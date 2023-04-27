Breaking: Nikki Tamboli and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to collaborate together, deets inside

Nikki Tamboli shares first look poster for new music video, collaborating with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, check out

Nikki Tamboli, the Bigg Boss beauty is all set for a grand collaboration with the finest actor from Bollywood Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress shared the first look poster of her upcoming music video ‘Cocktail’ where she is going to star alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Check out the details below-

Nikki Tamboli shares poster

In the poster we can see Nikki Tamboli looking all sensuous in her sheer red embellished avatar. The outfit featured heaving golden embroideries, that she completed with her long wavy blonde highlights. She rounded it off with bold beautiful eyes and nude lips. The song titles as ‘Cocktail’, by Tanishk Bagchi.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Verified

Get ready for a #Cocktail of swag, sway and shimmy as we bring to you the next song from our upcoming film #JogiraSaraRaRa.”

Here take a look-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s controversy

Earlier, the actor got himself into controversy, when his wife, Aaliya accused him of abuse. The allegations were serious, with Aaliya claiming that she was not allowed to stay at the actor’s luxurious Andheri bungalow. Furthermore, after her children returned to India from Dubai, Aaliya says she was denied access to her own room and the kitchen of the house. The case is sure to be closely watched by many as it unfolds in court.

Nikki Tamboli’s Work Front

Nikki Tamboli, the popular Indian actress and model, has been keeping busy on the work front. Following her success in the reality TV show “Bigg Boss 14”, Nikki has been busy with a number of exciting projects.

She recently made her acting debut in the Hindi film industry with the movie “Kanchana 3” which was a remake of a Tamil horror-comedy film. Nikki received positive reviews for her performance in the movie, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she has in store next.