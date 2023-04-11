Indian television actresses Krystle D’Souza and Surbhi Jyoti are both well-known in the country for their work folios, and they are known to be close friends in real life. They have been co-stars in “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” and have been seen out together at various parties and social gatherings.

Surbhi and Krystle frequently express their admiration and support for one another’s work in interviews and on social media. To give their fans a glimpse into their friendship, they have also shared images and videos of their amusing times together. As of now, the divas have again dropped a crazy moment on Instagram, dancing like pros.

Have a look-

Surbhi Jyoti shares dance reel with Krystle

Surbhi Jyoti shared a video on her Instagram on Monday. The stars showcased some classy pro dance moves in the video. Showcasing their crazy ‘sides’ unapologetically, the divas also gave some major style goals. Twinning in beautiful white ensembles, and ripped jeans, the actresses looked swagger in the casuals.

Sharing the video, Jyoti wrote in the caption, “Insane believers of sanity 😎”

Surbhi Jyoti Work Front

Surbhi Jyoti became popular with the show Qubool Hai. She portrayed the role of Zoya Farooqui. After “Qubool Hai”, Surbhi went on to work in several other popular television shows, including “Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai” (2017), “Naagin 3” (2018), “Tanhaiyan” (2017), “Ishqbaaaz” (2018), and “Karn Sangini” (2018). She has also appeared in a few web series, such as “Haq Se” (2018) and “Tanhaiyan” (2017).

Krystle Dsouza Work Front

She made her acting debut with the television show “Kahe Naa Kahe,” but gained recognition with her role as Jeevika Vadhera in the popular series “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” (2011-2013). After “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,” Krystle went on to work in several other successful television shows, such as “Ekk Nayi Pehchaan” (2013-2014), “Brahmarakshas” (2016-2017), “Belan Wali Bahu” (2018), and “Fittrat” (2019). She has also appeared in a few web series, including “Glamourous Ankahi” (2021).