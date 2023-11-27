Check Out: How RadhaKrishn Actress Mallika Singh Makes Her Evening Special?

Mallika Singh is a social media bug who rose to fame after portraying the character of ‘Radha’ in the mythological show RadhaKrishn on Star Bharat. Though the diva is currently not seen on-screen, but she keeps her fans engaged through her regular posts. And today, she reveals how she makes her evening special.

Mallika Singh’s Special Evening

In the shared photos of Mallika Singh, the actress can be seen posing in the yellow on the beach. The Radhakrishn actress wore a black casual t-shirt paired with a blue denim jacket. She ditches makeup and flaunts her natural glow in the picture, which looks like a sunkissed glow. She poses all cool with the paper wheel in her hand and hides her one eye.

In contrast, the background visuals look all peaceful and calm, and that’s pretty much what everyone wants to have after the hustle and bustle of the hectic day. In one picture, she keeps her eyes closed; in the other, she opens it, looking all mysterious. In addition, Mallika, in her caption, writes a phrase that makes us wonder. “Kya vo lafz humaare the?, Jo aaj sach tumhara hai!, Chalo ek sauda karte hai, Vo afsaane humaare the!, Aaj nazariya tumhara hai!”

What do you think about Mallika Singh’s special evening? Let us know in the comments box below.