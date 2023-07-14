Check Out: Jasmin Bhasin's 'Chehre Ka Noor' In Unfiltered Snaps

Jasmin Bhasin is known to rule over the heart with her gorgeousness and simple beauty. With her every style, she takes fashion to another level. Where she has become an epitome of elegance, her simplicity has often gathered attention. And once again, the diva is glowing in her latest unfiltered snap. Let’s check it out.

Jasmin Bhasin Glows In Unfiltered Snap

The 33-year-old diva shared a beautiful snap on her latest Instagram post. In the picture, she can be seen enjoying a peaceful view near the riverside and greenery. She wore a sky blue crop top with dark blue loose and comfy joggers. She ditched make-up and accessories, looking all gorgeous without any filters. Her open hairstyle rounded her appearance.

Jasmin Bhasin posed sitting on grassy land and had peace in the beauty of nature. Her smile added to the relaxing atmosphere. Isn’t she the cutest diva? She had a different glow on her face, which she revealed in her caption that she glows when she is away from toxic people. Her caption reads, “Chehre pe rehta hai Noor, jab tum rehte to toxic logon se door.”

Jasmin Bhasin is vacationing in heaven on earth, Jammu and Kashmir. Her unfiltered glow is irresistibly attractive.

