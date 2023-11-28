Desi Vs Videsi: Anushka Sen stirs glam in bodycon, Ashnoor Kaur turns royal in blue floral lehenga

Get ready for a style face-off that’s like your favorite fashion game come to life! Anushka Sen and Ashnoor Kaur are bringing the runway to life, each flaunting their unique mix of Desi and Videsi styles. It’s not just about who wears it better; it’s a fun clash of cultures where every outfit tells its own story.

Anushka turns bold

Anushka Sen is serving bold and beautiful realness in a black and white striped (bandage) bodycon midi, snatched from the Fashion Nova wonderland for a cool Rs 2500/-. The dress boasts adjustable spaghetti straps, a tempting V-neck, a daring back slit, and the fashion pièce de résistance – a hidden back zipper. Talk about a monochrome symphony!

Smokey Sass and Curls Galore

But it’s not just about the dress; it’s the whole package. Anushka pairs it with smokey bold eyes that could rival the night sky and a mid-parted long curly hairdo that’s a vibe in itself. Pink nude lips? Check! Looking absolutely ravishing, she doesn’t just give fashion goals; she practically sets a new standard. Fashion Nova, take a bow!

Videsi Vibes: Anushka’s Hollywood Chic

Now, imagine Hollywood glam meets Desi boldness, and you’ve got Anushka Sen at the Filmfare OTT awards. The dress may be priced in rupees, but the style is straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster. It’s not just Desi; it’s Videsi with a Desi twist!

Desi Divine: Ashnoor Kaur’s Lehenga Love

On the flip side of the style spectrum, we have Ashnoor Kaur rocking the Desi charm in a black lehenga choli that’s the epitome of stunning. Picture this – a gorgeous floral crop top with a cutout bottom, paired with a long flared skirt and a matching floral dupatta. It’s like a garden party, but make it fashion.

Sleek Elegance: Hair, Brows, and Jhumkas!

Ashnoor complements the ethnic ensemble with a sleek straight hairdo, sleek eyebrows, and winged eyes that could rival any Bollywood diva. Pink lips add a touch of softness to the bold look. But wait, she doesn’t stop there; she rounds it off with silver oxidised jhumkas, a potli bag, and silver bangles. Desi elegance at its finest!

In the Desi vs. Videsi style showdown, Anushka Sen and Ashnoor Kaur take the spotlight with their unique fashion narratives. One flaunts monochrome drama with a touch of Hollywood, while the other embraces Desi elegance with a dash of Bollywood glamour. The real winner? Anyone who gets to witness this style extravaganza!