Desi vs. Videsi: Jennifer Winget vs. Sargun Mehta Fashion Battle

Jennifer Winget and Sargun Mehta are style icons in their own right, often impressing fans with their fashion choices. They always showcased their unique style in recent fashion appearances, proving why they are considered icons. Whether it’s Jennifer’s effortless elegance or Sargun’s bold statements, they continue to inspire fans with their impeccable fashion choices. This time, the divas came together for a fashion battle, Jennifer in a co-ord set and Sargun in a three-piece suit. Check out their outfit and style below-

Jennifer Winget and Sargun Mehta’s Outfit Appearance-

Jennifer Winget’s Maroon Co-ord Set

Jennifer Winget shared pictures on Instagram while wearing a vintage Co-Ord outfit. The diva looks stunning in a brown and maroon collar, rolled-up sleeves, and a button-up shirt tucked into maroon-flared loose-fit high-waist pants. The actress opted for her hair in wavy open tresses. Her brown eye makeup, flushed cheeks, and creamy brown lipstick completed her look. Furthermore, the grey stilettos provided her with a glam appearance to ther overall look.

Sargun Mehta’s Three-Piece Set

Sargun Mehta chooses a pastel color for a summer festive occasion. Floral embroidery adds a touch of tradition to the three-piece contemporary suit. The outfit features a strappy, deep U-neckline, flared midi length kurta paired wonderfully with flared pleated pants, and a matching dupatta with tassels. She appears like a celebrity in this outfit. She adorned her ear studs, bracelet, and rings with silver and stone embellishments to add to her desirability. Her middle-parted wavy open tresses, minimal makeup, and pink glossy lips complete her look. You will be the center of attention in this glitzy outfit.

Jennifer Winget’s co-ord set exudes effortless elegance, while Sargun Mehta’s three-piece suit makes a bold statement with its structured silhouette and edgy vibe. Both outfits are attention-grabbing in their own right, catering to different style preferences and occasions.

