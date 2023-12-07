“Dhoka khate jao, pyar karte jao…” Manisha Rani drops cryptic note

Manisha Rani, the vivacious former Bigg Boss participant, recently took to social media to share her post-breakup musings in a cryptic video that left fans both amused and nodding in agreement. In a note that exudes both humor and resilience, she wrote, “Dhoka khate jao, pyar karte jao…” – a mantra that many who have weathered the storms of love can undoubtedly relate to.

In the video, which she humorously labels as “after 1000th time breakup,” Manisha takes a casual stroll down the road, donning an all-black ensemble that perfectly complements her carefree attitude. As she narrates her post-breakup saga, one can’t help but appreciate her candidness and the universal truth she unveils about the aftermath of heartbreak.

Despite vowing not to cast a glance at any potential romantic interests post-split, Manisha hilariously admits that every time a handsome boy crosses her path, she finds herself succumbing to the unpredictable whims of the heart. It’s a scenario many can empathize with—the internal struggle between the rational decision to stay single and the magnetic pull of attraction that refuses to be ignored.

Life after a breakup, as depicted by Manisha, becomes a rollercoaster of emotions and unexpected encounters. The video captures the essence of resilience and the inevitable reality that, no matter how many heartbreaks one endures, life goes on. In her own words and lighthearted video, Manisha reminds us that breakups are but temporary bumps on the journey of life, and the pursuit of love continues with every passing handsome distraction.