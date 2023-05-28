Diva Style: Ashi Singh sirens red as her signature, Avneet Kaur picks street casuals

Ashi Singh and Avneet Kaur are shining in and out in their latest uploads on social media. Ashi stuns in red, while Avneet Kaur wows in a rocking street style. Check out below

Ashi Singh and Avneet Kaur, the popular television stars are keeping their fashion on check. The divas shared reels on their social media handle, giving their fans nothing but fashion goals.

Ashi Singh’s style in red

Ashi Singh, the sensational actress, set hearts racing as she showcased her stunning beauty in a captivating red ensemble. With her impeccable sense of style and oozing confidence, Ashi looked absolutely glamorous and sizzling in a video she shared on Instagram. The vibrant red outfit perfectly accentuated her natural beauty and showcased her exquisite fashion taste.

While embracing the allure of red, Ashi opted for a minimalistic approach to her makeup, allowing her natural radiance to shine through. Her flawless complexion, subtle blush, and soft pink lips added a touch of elegance to her overall look. To complement her captivating features, Ashi effortlessly pulled back her luscious locks into a sleek hairbun, adding a touch of sophistication.

Avneet Kaur astounds in rocking streetstyle

Avneet Kaur, the vibrant and talented star, recently treated her fans to a captivating reel on social media. In the reel, she showcased her fashion prowess by donning a striking ensemble with sheer blue highlights. The sheer blue accents added a touch of playfulness and intrigue to her overall look, perfectly complementing Avneet’s lively persona.

Continuing her style journey, Avneet effortlessly transitioned into a street-style fashion statement. She rocked a chic black crop top and paired it with trendy black shorts, exuding a sense of urban coolness. The ensemble highlighted her enviable figure and showcased her fashion-forward sensibilities.

To elevate her street-style look, Avneet opted for a bold and glamorous makeup look. Her eyes were adorned with a mesmerizing smokey effect, adding an element of drama and allure. The bold smokey eye makeup perfectly accentuated her beautiful features, while her choice of nude lips added a touch of elegance and balance to the overall look.