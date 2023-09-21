Television | Celebrities

Divyanka Tripathi, Kanika Mann, And Nia Sharma Are Soaring Temperature In Sultry Blouse Back Design

Divyanka Tripathi, Kanika Mann, and Nia Sharma are stunning TV actresses. With their sultry blouse back design in the traditional drape, they are soaring temperature

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Sep,2023 01:05:06
Television beauties never miss a chance to embrace their style in the traditional drape saree. Whether it be a casual day out or a glamourous moment on the red carpet, the actresses know how to pull off attention with their six-yard elegance. However, this time, Divyanka Tripathi, Kanika Mann, and Nia Sharma are soaring temperature in a sultry blouse-back design.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Blouse Back Design

The diva shows her sway in the navy blue stones, and sequins embellished saree. She paired the sparkling saree with a designer embellished blouse with a deep round backlink with thin doris, increasing the sensuality bar. The actress effortlessly flaunts her back in the jaw-dropping blouse back design.

Kanika Mann’s Blouse Back Design

Raising the hotness bar, Kanika Mann dons a vibrant red plain saree with gold work. She pairs the saree with a matching plunging neckline blouse with a deep v-backline, emphasizing her sultry back. The diva defines her glamour with the back view in the photos

Nia Sharma’s Blouse Back Design

In the bold photoshoot, Nia Sharma makes a jaw-dropping appearance in a plain black saree, which she pairs with a bold butterfly neckline blouse with the sultry thin strap back design. Nia Sharma makes us sweat with her sultry curves in the glittery saree and backless blouse.

Who do you find more attractive in the sultry blouse back design? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

