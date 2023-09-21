Divyanka Tripathi, Kanika Mann, And Nia Sharma Are Soaring Temperature In Sultry Blouse Back Design

Television beauties never miss a chance to embrace their style in the traditional drape saree. Whether it be a casual day out or a glamourous moment on the red carpet, the actresses know how to pull off attention with their six-yard elegance. However, this time, Divyanka Tripathi, Kanika Mann, and Nia Sharma are soaring temperature in a sultry blouse-back design.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Blouse Back Design

The diva shows her sway in the navy blue stones, and sequins embellished saree. She paired the sparkling saree with a designer embellished blouse with a deep round backlink with thin doris, increasing the sensuality bar. The actress effortlessly flaunts her back in the jaw-dropping blouse back design.

Kanika Mann’s Blouse Back Design

Raising the hotness bar, Kanika Mann dons a vibrant red plain saree with gold work. She pairs the saree with a matching plunging neckline blouse with a deep v-backline, emphasizing her sultry back. The diva defines her glamour with the back view in the photos

Nia Sharma’s Blouse Back Design

In the bold photoshoot, Nia Sharma makes a jaw-dropping appearance in a plain black saree, which she pairs with a bold butterfly neckline blouse with the sultry thin strap back design. Nia Sharma makes us sweat with her sultry curves in the glittery saree and backless blouse.

