Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill's lehenga designs are your ethnic must-haves

Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill are well crafting the magic of lehenga designs. And here we have picked up their all time best from the row, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Sep,2023 08:00:54
In the world of Indian fashion, sarees and lehengas are like special superstars. And these television stars Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill are well crafting the magic.

Lehengas have a magical way of making people look very elegant and feel deeply connected to their culture. Sarees are these long pieces of beautiful fabric that can be wrapped in many different styles, making them great for all kinds of events. Lehengas, on the other hand, make every Indian woman feel like a princess with their twirly skirts and pretty designs.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Enchanting Peach-Pink Lehenga

In a recent fashion spectacle, Divyanka Tripathi graced us with her presence in an ethereal peach-pink lehenga choli ensemble that left us awe-inspired. Her choli, resembling a chic kurta, was bedazzled with a celestial cascade of sparkling sequin embellishments, casting her in a radiant, star-like glow. This resplendent top was paired harmoniously with a long ghera skirt, creating a graceful and captivating contrast. To add a final touch of opulence, she adorned herself with a matching dupatta, elevating the glamour quotient.

However, it was Divyanka’s hairstyle that truly stole the spotlight – her long, wavy locks flowed like a regal crown of beauty. Complementing her peachy ensemble perfectly were her sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and lips adorned with a subtle nude pink hue. And let’s not overlook the exquisite jhumkas that infused a touch of tradition into her modern attire.

Rashami Desai’s Majestic Lehenga Elegance

Rashami Desai turned heads with her regal lehenga choli ensemble that exuded an aura fit for royalty. The skirt, adorned with intricate embroidery, showcased a breathtaking fusion of three colors: a majestic purple base adorned with silver embroidery and a delicate pink border. Her choli blouse was a timeless masterpiece, adorned with intricate embroidery, and she draped a pink dupatta embellished with mirrors with utmost grace.

What truly set Rashami’s look apart was her minimalist makeup and sleek hairstyle. She allowed the lehenga to take center stage, proving that sometimes, less is more when it comes to makeup.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Captivating Red Lehenga

Shehnaaz Gill transformed into a resplendent bride with her striking red lehenga choli ensemble. The lehenga skirt itself was a work of art, adorned with lavish embroidery that exuded opulence. Her matching blouse choli and the crimson veil completed the bridal look, transporting her straight into the pages of a fairy tale.

With meticulously groomed eyebrows, a delightful shade of pink on her lips, and accessories perfectly coordinated with her outfit, Shehnaaz epitomized grace and style in her resplendent red lehenga.

Why Sarees and Lehengas Are Beloved Staples in Indian Fashion

Sarees and lehengas are the superheroes of Indian fashion, possessing the unique ability to make one feel simultaneously elegant, glamorous, and deeply connected to their cultural heritage. Sarees, with their six yards of sheer elegance, offer a versatile canvas that can be draped in countless styles, making them suitable for any occasion. Lehengas, on the other hand, evoke the inner princess or queen in every Indian woman with their twirl-worthy skirts and intricate designs.

Putting Your Personal Spin on Lehenga Designs

To recreate the mesmerizing lehenga looks of Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai, and Shehnaaz Gill while infusing them with your individual style, embark on a journey of selecting a lehenga that resonates with your heart. Experiment with colors and embroidery to make it distinctly yours.

When it comes to hairstyling and makeup, prioritize what makes you feel confident and radiant. Whether it’s a sleek bun or playful curls, and makeup that accentuates your natural beauty, the choice is yours. Don’t overlook the importance of thoughtful accessorizing – select jewelry that complements your lehenga and adds a personalized touch.

Always remember, a lehenga is more than just an outfit; it’s your canvas to express your unique style and personality. Let your inner fashionista shine, and revel in the joy of creating a look that’s truly your own!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

