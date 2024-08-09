EXCLUSIVE: Sai Ketan Rao on marriage plans with Shivangi Khedkar & his bond with other Bigg Boss OTT 3 housemates & more

Actor Sai Ketan Rao, who is best known for her roles in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Chashni and Imlie recently went on to appear in Bigg Boss OTT 3 and had quite an innings in the show.

Finishing on the 4th spot, Rao was loved for being calm and composed overall and his Journey was appreciated.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Rao opened up on how he rates his Bigg Boss OTT 3 journey, his bond with fellow housemates, friendship or more with Shivangi Khedkar and marriage plans.

Q. How do you feel about your in the show?

I feel my journey and the experience in Bigg Boss OTT 3 – is much more than any trophy. It means a lot more than that. I really think about that more than other things. People have loved me for being myself and that’s what matters the most.

Q. Did you anticipate any of this?

I actually did not because I did not have any specific expectations and did not even strategise that if I am friends with someone, it will result in this or that for me. I only thought about playing alone and being brave – whatever happens after that, we will do with the flow.

Q. What was that factor of decoding which Sana used to keep saying?

Sana Makbul said it, so what can I say. Whatever she said has no head or toe to it in any manner. She is very good in subtle manipulation, and even Anil Kapoor Sir told this to me that I have caught it – just how Sana subtly manipulates everyone. I even got a video about it where she mentioned that we should take Sai in our team. Her thought process is different, and mine is different – I want to walk on the path which is right, and her road is different – hence our vibes didn’t match.

Q. Towards the end of the show, it seemed like you became friends with Armaan Malik.

You’re going to the same thing after roaming around. I had a great bond with Sana Sultan, Poulomi Das, Chandrika Dixit, Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik. I even told Sana Sultan once that I see all of them equal – atleast to all my friends, even Naezy.

Q. What do you have to say about your relationship with Shivangi Khedkar? A lot has been said including even marriage talks being discussed.

When this topic was first being discussed on the finale in terms of marriage and then there was the topic of my best friend Shivangi. I said yes to the marriage part – never said who I am getting married, when I am getting married etc. Hopefully, it happens next year. I guess Shivangi will also get married – maybe this year, next year. With whom she will get married, I don’t know. But when the time is right, I will let you know.