Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been over for a while now but there are never enough moments to get over the fever of what was a roller-coaster but successful season indeed.

As is always the case with Bigg Boss, apart from the popular names who go in the show and further validate their popularity; it is always an exciting thing to see new faces enter the show and make a mark which goes on to make them popular with how they play in the show. One such name, who managed to make an impact in Bigg Boss OTT 3 was that it Shivani Kumari.

The lady managed to attain a lot of love and fandom in the show for being authentic and herself as a village lady, which included showcasing her innocence and sometimes, naivete.

Achieving a huge and special milestone, Kumari is now the owner of a luxury car. That’s right. Kumari showed her new luxury car, Maruti Suzuki Fronx. In the series of images that were shared, one of them also included her mother. Kumari was visibly happy and extremely ecstatic to have achieved this special feat.

As known, Kumari was a livewire in the show and instantly became popular for showcasing her authenticity and just being her real self. Her feuds and some friendship moments with the likes of Sana Sultan Khan, her brother-sister bond with Armaan Malik and then having a fallout, and having some kind of a relationship with almost all the housemates of this season managed to make her popular and extremely loved as well.