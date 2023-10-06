Television | Celebrities

Fashion boredom? Combat with Gauhar Khan, Shehnaaz Gill & Niti Taylor’s style cues

Gauhar Khan, Niti Taylor, and Shehnaaz Gill! These fabulous ladies are here to show you that even when you're stuck in a fashion rut, black can be anything but boring.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Oct,2023 03:00:24
Feeling the fashion boredom blues? We’ve got just the style saviors you need – Gauhar Khan, Niti Taylor, and Shehnaaz Gill! These fabulous ladies are here to show you that even when you’re stuck in a fashion rut, black can be anything but boring.

Gauhar Khan: Black Drama Queen

Let’s start with the ever-glamorous Gauhar Khan, who’s taking black to new heights. She struts her stuff in a long trailed black gown with ruffled puffy sleeves that add just the right touch of drama. But what’s the secret to making black exciting? It’s all about the details! Gauhar keeps her makeup minimal and dewy, letting her sleek straight hair do the talking. And those hoop diamond earrings? They’re the perfect accessory to make her look sparkle. Gauhar proves that when it comes to fashion, black is anything but basic.

Niti Taylor: Sensuous Simplicity in Black

Now, let’s talk about Niti Taylor, who’s making sensuous look effortless. Her black ensemble is all about embracing the allure of simplicity. With a gown featuring a daring one-shoulder design and a high thigh slit, Niti exudes confidence and charm. But what takes her look to the next level is her short hairdo and bold makeup. When it’s black, it’s all about making a statement, and Niti does it flawlessly.

Shehnaaz Gill: Black with a Splash of Color

Last but definitely not least, we have Shehnaaz Gill, who’s giving us major fashion envy with her black dress. This dress is far from ordinary, featuring a black turtle neckline, a bodycon fit, a cut-out pattern at the waist, and a chic midi hemline. But what truly sets her apart is the abstract multi-colored pattern adorning her dress. It’s a burst of color against the backdrop of black, proving that contrast is the key to defeating fashion boredom. Shehnaaz takes it a step further by styling her look with golden jewelry, including a chain necklace and stacked bracelets, adding a touch of glamour. And those bright pink pumps? They’re the perfect pop of color to complete her chic look.

Fashion boredom, especially when it comes to black, is a real struggle. But these stylish ladies prove that with the right details and a bold attitude, black can be the canvas for endless creativity. So, the next time you’re feeling uninspired, take a cue from Gauhar, Niti, and Shehnaaz, and let black be your playground for fashion adventures. Who said black had to be boring?

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

