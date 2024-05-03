Ferry Ride: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s Mesmerizing Magical Moments in Mauritius, Actors Loved Their Together Appearance!

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, Bigg Boss’ adorable couple, keep setting couple objectives. The pair frequently reveals glimpses of their love on social media, which pleases their fans. The adorable pair shared lovely photographs from their Mauritius holiday on Instagram, highlighting their elegance against the breathtaking surroundings. Their photo leak shows the two enjoying their time together in Mauritius, and they also shared a video of them enjoying the ferry trip. Please go check out their latest video.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s Ferry Ride Appearance-

Aly Goni looks stunning in a blue-lined textured plain T-shirt paired with a printed rolled-up sleeves shirt. He rounded off his look with a brown hat and black-shaded sunglasses. Jasmin Bhasin looks cute in a printed dress. In the video, the duo couple enjoys a ferry ride as Aly takes a selfie video of himself and Jasmin, showcasing moments together. She kissed Aly on his cheek, and he flashed a big smile. He also showed a stunning blue sky, sun, and water. The couple takes in the beauty of their surroundings, marveling at the ocean’s tranquility and the landscape’s serenity.

The duo captioned her Instagram post, “Beautiful sunset ☀️ and beautiful song 🎧 😍.”

Actors Comments on Duo Appearance-

Karan Kundrra commented, “🧿” and Sreejita added two black hearts in the comment.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more such updates.