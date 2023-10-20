Festive Dress Code For Women: From lehenga to sarees Jasmin Bhasin’s favourite picks

Getting ready for festive occasions can be so much fun, especially for women. There are lots of beautiful options to choose from. You can go for the classic and elegant look with a saree or embrace the colourful and traditional vibe with a lehenga. We’re here to talk about some of Jasmin Bhasin’s favourite choices for festive outfits for women. We’ll show you how these outfits can make you look and feel amazing during celebrations. So, if you’re wondering what to wear for your next big party, stick with us to find out how to dress your best and enjoy the festive spirit.

Jasmin Bhasin’s ever stunning look in lehenga

In this striking ensemble, Jasmin Bhasin showcases her exquisite sense of style by donning a beautiful organza lehenga choli. The lehenga features a breathtaking multicolored ghera skirt paired with an embellished, one-shoulder golden blouse top. With this look, the diva sets a new standard for fashion goals. Jasmin keeps her hair elegantly swept up in a casual bun, enhancing her dewy eyes and pretty pink lips. The addition of a matching dupatta completes the ensemble, making it a truly inspirational choice for any festive occasion.

Pretty in Pink: Jasmin’s embellished look in sharara

In this second look, Jasmin radiates elegance and charm in a pink embellished sharara set. The stunning blouse, embellished to perfection, complements the gorgeous matching flared palazzo pants and a stylish dupatta. Jasmin’s minimal makeup and sleek straight hair add a touch of sophistication to the ensemble. She elevates the look further with a pair of stunning drop earrings. This is an outfit that exudes sheer grace, perfect for turning heads at any festive gathering.

Saree Chic: Jasmin’s sheer floral saree

In this ethereal saree look, Jasmin captivates all with her sheer floral saree paired with a sequined deep-neck blouse. She lets her wavy hair flow freely, creating a look that’s as effortless as it is stunning. This is the perfect inspiration for those who wish to keep it simple yet rock a saree. Jasmin demonstrates that even in the most uncomplicated of outfits, one can exude sheer beauty and confidence, making it an excellent choice for any festive occasion.