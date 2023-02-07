From sensuous bathrobe to bodycon dress, TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani’s transformation is bombastic

Palak Sindhwani is currently leading on social media. All thanks to her intriguing posts online. Palak roared to fame soon after she joined India’s popular and top comedy drama show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She portrayed the role of Sonu Bhide in the show, replacing Nidhi Bhanushali. However, with her amazing allure, she outshined within few months in the show. Given, she also garnered a huge fan following on her social media too.

As of now, Palak has shared a gorgeous transition reel on Instagram. In the video, she went from all casual in a bathrobe to all glamourous and diva like in a chic sequinned armour.

As she transitions all smooth, we can see her decked in a stylish sequinned silver bralette. The actress teamed the strappy crop top with high waist black yoga pants. She completed the look with long wavy tresses left on her shoulders, left her eyes all glowing and dramatic and rounded it off with glossy pink lips.

Sharing the video, she synced to the song “Sure Thing” grooving like fire. She also captioned the video, saying, “boom”

Speaking of TMKOC, the show is one of the leading and longest running shows. Starring a grand ensemble of cast, the show has been running successfully for the past 15 years. However, even though several actors have quite the show, the show’s charm hasn’t gone away! Do you love watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Let us know in the comments below-