Aishwarya Sakhuja, once a popular TV actress, has turned to therapy to help others after struggling to find meaningful work in the entertainment industry. Here's the full story!

Aishwarya Sakhuja is a talented Indian model and actress who has significantly impacted the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over a decade, she has showcased her versatility in various roles, including her notable portrayal of Toasty in Sony TV’s popular show Saas Bina Sasural. A former Miss India finalist in 2006, Sakhuja has also appeared in other notable shows such as Main Naa Bhoolungi, Trideviyaan (link unavailable), and Yeh Hai Chahatein. Additionally, she has demonstrated her adventurous spirit as a contestant on reality shows like Nach Baliye 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Off-screen, Sakhuja is a devoted wife to her husband Rohit Nag, whom she married in 2014. After facing a prolonged period of uncertainty and unemployment, Sakhuja has reinvented herself as a therapist, dedicating her time to helping others navigate their mental health struggles.

In an insightful interview, Sakhuja shared her journey, revealing that she never intended to pursue a career outside of acting. However, as she waited for a suitable project, she realized that she was wasting valuable time. This epiphany led her to explore alternative paths, ultimately discovering her passion for therapy.

Sakhuja’s decision to study regression therapy was motivated by her desire to support fellow artists struggling with mental health issues. She has witnessed the devastating impact of suicide on the industry and hopes to provide a safe space for others to open up about their challenges.

While Sakhuja has found a new sense of purpose as a therapist, she has not entirely abandoned acting. She continues to audition, seeking opportunities that align with her values and passions.

This remarkable transition is a testament to Sakhuja’s resilience and determination. As she navigates her new career, she remains committed to helping others find their path to healing and self-discovery.

In a poignant reflection, Sakhuja emphasized the importance of prioritizing mental health, particularly in the entertainment industry. Her story is a powerful reminder that, sometimes, unexpected journeys can lead to the most fulfilling destinations.